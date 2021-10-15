MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You won’t find this holiday on many calendars, and you won’t get a day off of work for it. But Friday is a national holiday, and one likely to be particularly dear to Minnesotans and Wisconsinites.
It is National Cheese Curd Day.
The day was founded by national fast food chain Culvers, which is headquartered in Wisconsin.
Cheesemaking naturally results in cheese curds, separate from the whey.
Oftentimes, you’ll find the squeaky curds deep fried in batter — they’re one of the most popular food items at the Minnesota State Fair.
Sometimes fierce debate rages in the region over whether it’s appropriate to eat them with ketchup or ranch, or whether it’s best to just leave them alone and condiment-free.
