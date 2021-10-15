MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was convicted Friday of murder for shooting his wife in their suburban home in the spring of 2020.
After two days of deliberations, a jury found 55-year-old John Wiseman, of Maple Grove, guilty of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.
According to a criminal complaint, Wiseman reported his wife was dead on March 10, 2020. Police found her with multiple gunshot wounds inside their Maple Grove home.
A search of the home produced $5,000 in cash and a passport hidden in an old TV antenna box. However, there were no signs of a break-in and no valuables appeared to be stolen.
Witnesses told investigators that Wiseman and his wife had a volatile relationship from disputes over finances and infidelity. Wiseman has considerable wealth and owns business in China. According to prosecutors, one witness said that Wiseman wanted a divorce but did not want to split the asset.
Investigators later found a rag in Wiseman’s car and his shirt sleeves contained gunshot residue.
Wiseman’s sentencing is set for Nov. 30. Per state guidelines, the range for an intentional second-degree murder sentence is from 21 to 30 years.
However, prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence because Wiseman brought his son home after the killing. The child found his mother’s body.
A judge will determine if an increased sentence is appropriate.
