MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting a school bus window with a BB gun Friday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says that the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 36th and Colfax avenues, in the city's McKinley neighborhood. Seven children were onboard the bus at the time.
Responding officers found a window just behind the bus driver shattered. No one on the bus was injured.
A police spokesperson said one juvenile was taken into custody.
This is developing story. Check back for more.
