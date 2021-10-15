CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting a school bus window with a BB gun Friday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says that the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 36th and Colfax avenues, in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Seven children were onboard the bus at the time.

Responding officers found a window just behind the bus driver shattered. No one on the bus was injured.

A police spokesperson said one juvenile was taken into custody.

This is developing story. Check back for more.

