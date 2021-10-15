MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, at least six people were shot in three separate incidents, according to police.
The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.
The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. All police have said about this case is one person was hurt.
And the third shooting occurred at about 9:46 p.m. on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood, about a half-mile directly east of the second shooting. At least four people were injured by gunfire in this attack. Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired, and there were several police officers marking bullet casings in the street.
The conditions of all six victims were not immediately available.
Police haven’t said if they believe the shootings are connected, or what might have led up to them. It’s not clear if anyone is yet in custody for any of the incidents.
