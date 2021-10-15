MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a shooting Friday night inside a Twin Cities movie theater.
The Plymouth Police Department says that someone walked into the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater and fired off at least two rounds. So far, no one is in custody.
Tony Livingston, the theater’s general manager, said that no one was hurt. The theater has since been evacuated and closed for the night.
This shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 people injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.