MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man with a history of convictions has been arrested in St. Cloud on outstanding warrants from Stearns County.
Roberto Antwan Williams faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and first-degree robbery out of Benton County.
Williams’ extensive criminal record includes charges following an apparently accidental shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead in November 2020. That victim lived with Williams and several other family members. A witness told police the victim was found deceased and alone in the bedroom with a handgun. When Williams returned home with the child’s mother, he allegedly picked up the firearm and brought it outside. Surveillance video allegedly captured Williams throwing away two backpacks in the garbage bin outside the residence. Police later searched the backpacks and found a rifle, handgun and drugs, according to the complaint.
Williams has prior convictions from the state of Illinois that include one conviction of robbery and three convictions of unlawful possession of a weapon. He also has pending offenses of robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and controlled substance crime in Benton County, set for jury trial on Jan. 11, 2021.READ MORE: Charges Filed Against Convicted Felon, Roberto Williams, In 5-Year-Old’s Apparent Accidental Shooting Death
Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon after a SWAT team searched a residence on the 100 block of 14th Avenue South.
He was taken to Stearns County Jail.
