By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man has died after being hurt during a forklift incident at work.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says it happened Tuesday at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis.

Forty-two-year-old Simon Merino suffered blunt force head and chest injuries.

The company is not commenting on the incident, nor is OSHA, who is investigating the incident along with the Minneapolis Police Department.