By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State patrol is investigating a crash near Wadena which killed seven horses on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that around 7 a.m., a cargo truck struck the horses, which were on Highway 29. The driver was not injured.

State patrol says the horses belonged to an Amish community.