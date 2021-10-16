MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State patrol is investigating a crash near Wadena which killed seven horses on Saturday morning.
Authorities say that around 7 a.m., a cargo truck struck the horses, which were on Highway 29. The driver was not injured.
State patrol says the horses belonged to an Amish community.
