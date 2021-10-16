MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are dead after a double car crash on Interstate I-35W Saturday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street.
The metro transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department.
Shortly after another two-vehicle crash occurred which blocked a lane of traffic causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Little else is known about the accidents at this time.