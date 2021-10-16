MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash in Otsego on Friday morning.
According to the stat patrol, a truck was traveling south on Highway 101 when it left the road a struck the bridge wall near Wright County Road 36.
The driver, Dennis Kerssen from Elk River, died at the scene.
More On WCCO.com:
- None Hurt After Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- Naked Woman At Denver Airport Walked Around Concourse Asking Passengers, 'Where Are You From?'
- Autumn Merrick, Killed In Crash During Downtown Minneapolis Shootout, Honored By Youth-Led Bakery She Helped Found