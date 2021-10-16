CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Otsego

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash in Otsego on Friday morning.

According to the stat patrol, a truck was traveling south on Highway 101 when it left the road a struck the bridge wall near Wright County Road 36.

The driver, Dennis Kerssen from Elk River, died at the scene.