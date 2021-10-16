MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old Minneapolis man died early Saturday morning in a crash in Fridley.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV heading north on Highway 47 crashed into the back of a tractor trailer parked on the shoulder near the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast . No one was inside the truck.
The SUV driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.
