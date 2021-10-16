MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This weekend will be the perfect time to see the fall colors, and Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay!
Though Saturday started out cold – with a low of 38 degrees recorded in the Twin Cities – the skies will be clear all day, bringing sunshine throughout the state. The high is forecasted at 62 degrees in the metro area, and it will be in the high-50s up north.
On Sunday, temperatures will reach 66 degrees in the cities for a fall-like #Top10WxDay. In southwestern Minnesota, it will be around 70 degrees.
It’ll be a great weekend to see what’s left of the fall colors. WCCO’s fall color report shows that the Twin Cities on south will be the place to go.
Temperatures will be warmer on Monday with the addition of a slight breeze. After some rain on Tuesday, temperatures will drop closer to average for this time of year.
