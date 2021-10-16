MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A semi truck rolled into a ditch, killing a 49-year-old man on Friday morning in Carlton County.
State patrol says the semi was traveling east on Highway 210 around 5 a.m. when it rolled into the ditch near Corona Road.
The driver of the semi, Dallas Mccloud from Baudette, died in the crash.
