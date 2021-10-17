CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities ER and urgent care will remain closed Monday as 50 of its nurses strike.

The nurses at WestHealth in Plymouth are in a dispute over wages and summer holiday pay. Sonya Worner is one of the health care workers on strike.

“We do not understand how such a small compensation that we’re asking for turns into shutting down an ER location,” Worner said.

Allina Health says patients who need the ER or urgent care will be directed to other care sites. The rest of WestHealth’s services are open.

A statement from Allina says during negotiations, it offered an immediate wage increase and agreed to some of the union’s other priority issues.