MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 50-year-old Burnsville man now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine out of hotel rooms in the Twin Cities area.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, Eric Dungy was arrested in the summer of 2020 after he sold meth out of hotel rooms. He was taken into custody at the Element Hotel parking lot in Bloomington. Meth, paraphernalia, a handgun and more than $16,000 in cash was discovered on him at the time of his arrest.
After being released on bail in November 2020, Dungy was again investigated for selling meth. Dungy was arrested again in mid-December after authorities said he agreed to sell three pounds of meth to an undercover officer.
On Monday, Dungy specifically pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth. A sentencing date has not been set.