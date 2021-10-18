MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota woman will spend eight months in prison for stealing more than $300,000 while employed at a casino.
The United States Attorney’s Office says Jennifer Lynn Boutto, 33, embezzled funds from Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower between 2013 and 2019 while working as a front desk supervisor.
She issued fake cash refunds to herself with past customer invoices almost 2,000 times, and then took the cash directly from the casino’s vault — stealing a total of $315,739 from the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.
Boutto, who pleaded guilty in March to embezzlement and theft of Tribal funds, was also ordered to make full restitution of the funds, and undergo a year of supervised released.