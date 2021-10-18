MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders make another pitch to get children vaccinated against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,868 new cases and 29 more deaths from the virus Monday.
One of those deaths was a Hennepin County resident in their late 30s.
The latest figures bring the total case count to 758,252, and 8,436 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Friday, 246 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units in Minnesota. Another 761 infections were being treated in non-ICU beds.
Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is 8.4%, the highest mark since vaccines first rolled out late last year. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%.
MDH reports there are 51.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Minnesota, well above the line considered high risk.
Nearly 59% of eligible Minnesotans have completed their vaccine series. The state has administered 229,397 booster doses.
Only 49% of children ages 12-15 and 56% of 16- and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, according to MDH. On Monday afternoon, Walz, along with state health and education leaders, will visit a St. Paul high school to encourage vaccinations.