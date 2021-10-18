MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of a highway near Owatonna is closed in both directions following a crash Monday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 14 is closed between 44th Avenue Southeast and 54th Avenue Southeast due to a crash at the railroad tracks. The area is just east of Owatonna.
