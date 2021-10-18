MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one of the five men injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue Thursday has died.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and a third who had been grazed, when they responded to the 800 block of Franklin around 9:45 p.m.
The two wounded men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Two more men with gunshot wounds showed up at area hospitals of their own accord.
Police say one of the men died on Sunday. The other four are expected to survive.
No one has been arrested, and police did not identify any of the injured men.