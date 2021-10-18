MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A single-car crash in the north metro Monday afternoon left one man dead.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ham Lake, at the intersection of Naples Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast.
Investigators say that a man was driving west on the boulevard when he crashed at the intersection. First responders found the man dead at the scene.
The man's name has yet to be released.