MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suburban emergency room and urgent care remains closed as 50 nurses are on strike.

The nurses at WestHealth in Plymouth were back out picketing Monday morning at 7 a.m. The nurses are in a dispute over wages and summer holiday pay.

Sonya Worner is one of the health care workers on strike. She spoke with WCCO on Sunday.

“We do not understand how such a small compensation that we’re asking for turns into shutting down an ER location,” Worner said.

Allina Health says patients who need the ER or urgent care will be directed to other care sites, and the rest of WestHealth’s services are open.

Allina released a new statement Monday, saying they are disappointed the nurses decided to strike. Read the full statement below: