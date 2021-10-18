MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More details about student misconduct that canceled a northern Minnesota high school’s football season is expected to be released soon.
Police in Proctor say they have finished their investigation and are preparing to send a report to the county attorney. Police told CBS 3 Duluth that they plan to release more details Tuesday.
Officials from Proctor High School and the school district haven’t shared specifics about the misconduct, but multiple students told WCCO football players held down and sexually assaulted a teammate in the locker room.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office will decide whether to charge them.