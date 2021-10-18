MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Weeknd is not coming to the Twin Cities this winter.
The Canadian singer announced Monday that he's again postponing his After Hours tour, delaying it until summer 2022. In a message to fans, he said that he wants to do something "bigger and special," which will require stadiums.
The Weeknd was scheduled to play the Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 21. That date was itself a rescheduling from a concert delayed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with tickets to the January in St. Paul show will be refunded, according to the Weeknd’s social media accounts. Additionally, all ticket holder will be given priority when the new stadium tour dates go on sale.
The new tour dates have yet to be announced.
MORE NEWS: North Loop Homeless Encampment Prompts Search For Solutions Ahead Of Winter
Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021