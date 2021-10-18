MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 76-year-old Twin Cities man died last week after he was struck by a car in central Minnesota.
The Alexandria Police Department says Mauno Silpala, of Golden Valley, was struck by a car Thursday morning near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street in Alexandria. Emergency crews brought Silpala to Alomere Health, but he later died due to his injuries.
The driver, 39-year-old Jennifer Erickson of Alexandria, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 320-763-6631. The crash remains under investigation.