MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Colin Powell is being remembered in the Twin Cities.
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis is home to the Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center. The facility opened in 2007 in collaboration with Urban Ventures Leadership Foundation.
“When he honored us by lending his name on this beautiful building…it was with the idea that together we would focus on the next generation of leaders to change this world,” said Dave Hawn, the CEO of Urban Ventures.
Jeb Myers, the president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, said Powell saw the goodness in others.
“For the students, he wanted them to share their talents with the world and asked them to bring out their dreams.”
Powell was at the groundbreaking of the leadership center and also visited several times over the years to meet with students.
Powell, who served as the former U.S. secretary of state and national security adviser, died on Monday of complications due to COVID-19.
His family said he was fully vaccinated, which means he had a breakthrough infection.
However, Powell also had underlying conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease and he had been treated for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can severely compromise the immune system.