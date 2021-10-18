MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It could be a big week in the fight against COVID-19.

As local leaders push to get more kids vaccinated, there could be another round of shots about to reach the finish line.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz will be joined by state health and education leaders at a school in St. Paul to talk about getting more 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated.

The push comes as the nation’s top health agencies decide what’s next for booster shots. Approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters could come this week.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the boosters last week. It’s now up to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control to give the final greenlight.

“It’s very, very clear that there’s waning immunity and we need to boost individuals who have received any of the three products,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The agencies must also decide if Americans will be allowed to get a different booster than originally received, specifically for the 15 million Americans that received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Getting the same one is OK, and you will get enough protection to get you through delta, but if you want a little bit more protection, mixing may have some benefit,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said.

It’s been about a month since the Pfizer booster was approved.

So far, 77% of Americans 12 and up have had at least one shot.