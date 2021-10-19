ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Seventh Street Truck Park, the St. Paul bar where a deadly mass shooting took place a little over a week ago, has reopened.
Customers could be seen in the bar on Tuesday evening ahead of the Minnesota Wild’s home opener. The bar is located about a block from the Xcel Energy Center.
The deadly shooting happened last weekend, leaving one woman dead and 14 others injured. Two men involved in the shootout have been charged with numerous counts of attempted murder.
RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout
The manager of the Seventh Street Truck Park said that security at the bar has been increased. He also said that it’ll be closing earlier than before. Additionally, police have concentrated patrols in the area, which has several bars and restaurants.
About 90% of the bar’s staff has returned to work. The remaining workers have chosen to remain out a bit longer, management said. All of the bar’s employees were offered counseling.
More On WCCO.com:
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- Sheriff: Man Dies From Suicide After Allegedly Killing Roommate, Roommate’s Father In Northern Minnesota
- 3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota
- Power Outage Causes Delays For Delta Passengers At MSP Airport