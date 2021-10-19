When you need to clean the house, but don’t really feel like it, do you have any cleaning shortcuts?
According to a new survey, the average American has five alternatives to traditional cleaning.
Forty percent said a spritz of air freshener does the trick, while more than one-third light a scented candle.
About a quarter of those surveyed said they do make the bed, but leave the rest of the bedroom a mess.
