CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Surveys

When you need to clean the house, but don’t really feel like it, do you have any cleaning shortcuts?

According to a new survey, the average American has five alternatives to traditional cleaning.

Forty percent said a spritz of air freshener does the trick, while more than one-third light a scented candle.

About a quarter of those surveyed said they do make the bed, but leave the rest of the bedroom a mess.