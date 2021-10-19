MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wouldn’t it be nice if The Beach Boys were coming to Treasure Island for a holiday concert? Then fans wouldn’t have to wait so long.
Well, good news (and good vibrations), because the resort and casino announced Tuesday the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will bring their Holiday Harmonies tour to the Island Event Center Dec. 29.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and start at $59.
The Beach Boys last played Minnesota in 2019, also at Treasure Island. They graced the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand stage the year before that.
