MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers who have gone missing.
The teens went missing from Gregg Court late Friday evening.
Police say that it appears the two teens left the area voluntarily, and are not deeming their disappearance suspicious.
The teens are 15-year-old Osmond Hunt-Fairbanks and 14-year-old Chauncy Weiss. The former is described as having brown eyes and black hair and wearing a white Nike sweatshirt with black pants, and the latter is described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and black pants.
Both are believed to potentially still be in the Bemidji area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 218-333-9111.
