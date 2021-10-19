MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 5,686 virus cases and 21 more deaths due to COVID-19. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 763,915 since the pandemic began, with 8,457 deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Tuesday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 74.2% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 94.5% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,695,034 doses of vaccine, with about 3.27 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been more than 229,000 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.

The health department says that there have now been 40,000 Minnesotans who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 8,100 of those having been in the ICU.

Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 246. Additionally, there are currently 704 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. Many hospitals in the state are reporting being stretched close to capacity as these figures continue to remain high. The rate of deaths being reported is roughly double what it was a month ago. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 14.7.

Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is still on the rise, now at 8.5%, as reported Tuesday. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. The current figure represents the highest mark since vaccines first rolled out late last year.

There are also a reported 51 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk, but also represents what could be the start of a downward trend there.