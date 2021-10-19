MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Burnsville man and former substitute teacher has pleaded guilty to allegedly victimizing more than 10 minors as part of a “years-long sextortion scheme,” according to federal prosecutors.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced that Mitchell Ottinger specifically pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and one count of interstate communication with intent to extort.READ MORE: 'We Are Pleasantly Surprised': Minnesota's Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected
The former substitute teacher and paraprofessional obtained sexually explicit images and videos of minors and adults by using false online personas, according to court documents. He then threatened to release the images and videos in order to extort more images and videos from the victims.
“Over the course of several years Ottinger victimized more than 10 minors, some of whom he knew from the school district where he worked,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.READ MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of Quadruple Homicide Victims Eulogize Loved Ones
Law enforcement began investigating the sextortion when one of the victims alerted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.
It’s believed that there may be additional victims of the sextortion scheme. Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at 763-569-8000.
A sentencing date for Ottinger has not yet been set.MORE NEWS: Unvaccinated Minnesotans 30x More Likely To Die From COVID: 'Infection Risk Is There For All Age Groups'
More On WCCO.com:
- Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms
- Casino Worker Gets 8 Months For Stealing $300K From Fortune Bay In Tower