MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral cost for the man fatally shot Sunday night in Hopkins.
Angela Peterson created the GoFundMe page on Tuesday. In the post, she said that her son, Sean, was the victim.
“Him and I lived in the same apartment building,” Peterson wrote. “I was on my patio and I heard the gunshots, I ran downstairs to him and was able to hold my baby boy in my arms while he took his last breath.”
She is asking for $5,000 to hold a celebration of Sean’s life. As of writing, the campaign has raised about $1,500.
RELATED: Hopkins Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At Apartment Building
“Anything will help. Thank you everyone in advance,” Peterson wrote. “Please keep us in your prayers as this is the most difficult time we have ever experienced.”
According to police, the shooting happened Sunday evening at the apartment building on the 300 block of Blake Road North. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. The medical examiner’s office has yet to officially release the victim’s name.
