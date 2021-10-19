MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ice Castles is returning to the Twin Cities.
Once again, the frozen attraction will be built in Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, which hosted Ice Castles in 2020, according to a news release issued Tuesday. This season’s ice structures are expected to open in January. Construction could begin as early as November.
“It’s great that community members of all ages will be able to enjoy this unique experience,” said Mark McCabe, director of Ramsey County parks and recreation, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be hosting Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park and are hoping for a good old-fashioned cold and snowy Minnesota winter so everyone can enjoy the full beauty Ice Castles will bring to the park.”
This season’s winter playground is expected to include tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, crawl spaces, and an ice sculpture garden — lit all colors of the rainbow with an array of lights.
A team of 20 artisans will create the frozen structure over about eight weeks. Depending on weather, the attraction will open in early January and last through early March.
Tickets will be available in December, the press release says. Other Ice Castles will also be built in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, New York.
