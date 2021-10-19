CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Ham Lake, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A single-car crash in the north metro Monday afternoon left one man dead.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ham Lake, at the intersection of Naples Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast.

READ MORE: Semi Driver Killed In I-94 Crash In St. Michael, State Patrol Says

Investigators say that a man was driving west on the boulevard when he crashed at the intersection. First responders found the man dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man Charged With Murder In Gunfight-Turned-Crash That Killed Autumn Merrick, 18

The victim was identified Tuesday as 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Hayner. The crash is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Stray Bullets Hit Daycare, Multiple Homes In Brooklyn Park