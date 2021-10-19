MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot near a south Minneapolis park, where his sibling was playing in a youth football game.
The Minneapolis Park Police Department says officers were called at about 6:47 p.m. to the intersection of 40th Street East and Columbus Avenue South, near Phelps Field Park. There, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment.
WCCO’s David Schuman confirms that a Twin Cities North Football League youth game was going on at the park between fourth graders from Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. One of the coaches says the victim was the sibling of a Brooklyn Center player.
Police are expected to update the media about the investigation later Tuesday night.
