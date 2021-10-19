MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced he will run to keep his seat in 2022.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced their re-election campaign Tuesday morning.

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor,” Walz said in a statement. “During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery. We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you.”

“We are running for re-election to continue to make Minnesota a great place to live for everyone; Black, white, brown, and Indigenous, to strive to be a more equitable state, and to give families like the one I grew up in a fighting chance. We are just getting started,” Flanagan said.

Walz served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years before running successfully for governor in 2018. His first term coincided with both the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

Walz wielded emergency executive powers for 16 months during the height of the pandemic, instituting orders such as mask mandates, distance learning in schools, and the closure of restaurants and other businesses – leading to intense criticism from state Republican leaders. Lawmakers successfully voted to end those powers in late June.

Following Floyd’s death and subsequent unrest, Walz called for police reform measures, and weeks later state lawmakers passed historic police reform legislation, banning such practices as chokeholds and warrior-style training, and creating a database of public police officer data.

Walz is now the only Democrat in the 2022 gubernatorial race, but several Republicans have already announced their campaigns. Candidates include former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, current State Sen. Michelle Benson and former State Sen. Scott Jensen.