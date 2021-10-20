MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second man is facing murder charges in connection to the downtown Minneapolis gunfight earlier this month that ended in the death of a bystanding teenager.
Marvel Galvaston Williams, 33, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a gun, court documents filed Wednesday in Hennepin County show. Williams is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail on another matter.
Earlier this week, Christopher Walker was also charged with murder in the Oct. 6 gun-battle-on-wheels that ended in a fiery crash in the North Loop neighborhood. Autumn Merrick, 18, was on a scooter heading home from work when she was fatally struck by one of the vehicles involved.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker was driving a Range Rover that was chasing a Dodge Durango in the downtown Minneapolis shootout. The Durango eventually struck Merrick before crashing into a wall. The Range Rover slammed into a light pole and started on fire. Everyone inside the Range Rover suffered “significant injuries.”
Williams was in the Range Rover’s front passenger seat, the complaint states. A gun with his DNA on it was found near where he was sitting. He is prohibited from carrying a gun, as prosecutors say he was previously convicted of aiding and offered in a homicide.
If convicted of a murder charge, Williams faces up to 40 years in prions. Williams is slated to be in court next month on an unrelated drug charge.
Walker, the driver of the Range Rover, is not currently in custody. He also faces two counts of second-degree murder and a count of being a convict in possession of a firearm.
No one in the Dodge Durango has been charged in Merrick’s death.
