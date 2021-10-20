MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for setting a garage on fire earlier this month.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on Oct. 6 shortly after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of Highway 95 Northwest. There, an unknown individual was seen on surveillance video walking around the property and lighting the garage on fire. After starting the garage on fire, the suspect was picked up by a passing motorist.
The vehicle is believed to be a silver or tan passenger car with front facing fog lights, according to the release. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering a cash reward for up to $5,000 for any information leading up to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information about the fire is advised to call the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 763-691-2426 or the arson tip line 1-800-723-2020.
