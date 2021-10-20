MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many parts of Minnesota will see rainfall Wednesday, and the precipitation will precede a plunge in temperatures.
Parts of southern and western Minnesota were seeing showers in the morning hours, but the afternoon is when it will be wettest.
The heaviest rain is expected to hit western Minnesota right around noon. The Twin Cities should see solid rainfall in the afternoon hours.
In the evening and into the overnight hours, showers will sprinkle areas north of the Twin Cities and in western Wisconsin.
The high in the Twin Cities Wednesday will be 57. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. The metro will have plenty of sunshine Thursday, but it will be cooler, with a high of 50 expected.
It’ll stay in the 50s through the weekend, and a slight warmup is expected early next week.
