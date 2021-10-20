Michelle Mazzara, owner and founder of Luvafoodie, shared these pork and apple recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Luvafoodie Chili Lime Apple Crisp
Ingredients:
- 6 medium Honey Crisp apples
- 1/2 cup sugar
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Chil Lime Spice
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
Topping:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime Spice
- 1/2 cup, melted (1 stick)
- Dash of salt
- Optional: Vanilla Ice Cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Butter a 9-inch square baking dish.
- Core apples then cut into ¾-inch pieces.
- In a large bowl, add apples, sugar, cinnamon, ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime spice, orange juice, stir and place mixture into baking dish.
- In a medium size bowl, combine flour, oats, 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime spice, sugar and salt.
- Add melted butter, to flour mixture mix and then sprinkle over apple mixture.
- Bake 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes until apples are tender and topping turns light golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whip cream.
Luvafoodie Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 Pork Tenderloin
- 3 Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut lengthwise into eights
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 yellow onion cubed
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- Cooking spray
- 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
- 3 tablespoon Luvafoodie Smoke House Spice
Whisky Sauce:
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- ¼ cup Whisky
- ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 ½ tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Directions:
- Preheat oven 350 degrees
- PORK TENDERLOIN: Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, preferably non-stick and spray lightly with cooking spray.
- Rub Luvafoodie Smoke House spice over pork tenderloin, put on baking sheet pan in oven.
- Bake pork tenderloin for 20 minutes or until internal temperature is 145 degrees.
- In a bowl coat apples and sweet potatoes with olive oil and 2 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Smoke House Spice.
- Place apples, onions, and sweet potatoes on a separate baking sheet, roast in oven for 20 minutes or until tender and browned.
- SAUCE: Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Combine chicken broth, whisky and cornstarch in a small saucepan.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low.
- Whisk in sugar, Worcestershire, Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice and mustard and stir until smooth. Whisk in butter.
- Arrange apples, onions, and sweet potatoes on serving plate with sliced pork tenderloin. Serve with whisky sauce.
Luvafoodie Mulled Apple Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 package of Luvafoodie Mulling Spice
- 2 quarts of fresh apple cider
For 2 cocktails:
- 1 cup of mulled apple cider
- 4 oz. of apple liqueur
- 2 cups of prosecco or sparkling white wine
- 1 cup of ice cubes
- 2 apple slices
Directions:
- Follow directions on Luvafoodie mulled spice package to make mulled cider.
- In a martini shaker add: 1 cup of mulled cider, 4 oz. of apple liqueur, 2 cups of sparkling white wine.
- In two cocktail or wine glasses add ice cubes.
- Pour cider mixture into glasses.
- Garish with apple slices.
Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Apple Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 heaping tbsp. Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Spice Blend
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1/2 cup milk, warmed
- 1 1/2 cups chopped peeled apple
Streusel Topping:
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners.
- Make streusel topping mixture by mixing sugar, flour and butter together in a small bowl with a fork and set aside
- Hydrate Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Spice Blend in warm milk for ten minutes and set aside while preparing the batter
- In a medium bowl mix together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking powder and salt until well blended.
- In another bowl mix together the melted butter, beaten egg and milk mixture. Stir in the chopped apples.
- Add the butter mixture to the dry ingredients and mix gently only until blended and no dry ingredients are visible.
- Fill the muffin cups with the batter and sprinkle tops with streusel topping mixture.
- Bake until browned about 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.