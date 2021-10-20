CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Surveys

Most of us probably spent more time in the kitchen during the start of the pandemic.

But a new survey suggests people are getting tired of spending their time cooking.

More then a third said their patience in the kitchen is at an all-time low. And nearly the same amount said the pandemic has exhausted their love of cooking.

Click here for more information.