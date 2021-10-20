MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Charges of felony criminal sexual conduct have been re-filed against a former manager at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. He previously faced charges after allegedly raping a woman on the fairgrounds in 2018 stemming from an alleged incident the fall before.
Scott County prosecutors say Carr Hagermann, 63, attacked a woman who was working as a freelance photographer; he was artistic director of the annual fair at the time. According to the criminal complaint filed this week, he repeatedly beat, raped and sodomized the woman in a storage room.
The complaint says that the attack happened at a building on the festival grounds known as “Bad Manor,” and that Hagermann attacked her after he saw her wearing a pink ribbon from a support group for women at the festival. The complaint says he ripped if off of her before attacking her.
Among the things the complaint says he told her during the assault: “I will do whatever I want with you,” and “You are my piece of meat.”
When Hagermann was first charged in 2018, John Klassen, a Minneapolis attorney representing the woman, said that other female festival employees have made allegations against Hagerman. He says the alleged attack is one of the most vicious he’s dealt with in his career.
The Star Tribune reports that the case was dismissed a year ago because the woman accusing Hagermann had COVID-19 concerns and was unable to travel to Minnesota to testify.
