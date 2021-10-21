NOOR SENTENCINGMohamed Noor has been re-sentenced to 57 months in prison for killing Justine Ruszcyzk Damond. Read the latest.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were shot in two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting happened at about 8:27 p.m. on the 2100 block of Vincent Avenue North in the Willard-Hay neighborhood. The victim, who drove himself to North Memorial Health hospital, is in critical condition.

A Minneapolis police officer at the scene of the Bloomington Avenue double shooting (credit: CBS)

The second shooting occurred at about 8:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue in the Phillips community. Two men suffered gunshot wounds, but police say they are expected to survive.

There is no word as of late Thursday night if police have made any arrests in either case.