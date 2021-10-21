NOOR SENTENCING
Mohamed Noor has been re-sentenced to 57 months in prison for killing Justine Ruszcyzk Damond. Read the latest.
Latest News
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?
COVID is still limiting the economic recovery for millions of Americans. Would a fourth stimulus check help?
Ask Minneapolis Mayoral Candidates Your Burning Question
WCCO is hosting a mayoral debate between the leading candidates in Minneapolis's 2021 elections. We want to hear what questions you'd like to ask. From the future of policing, to rent control, to road construction -- let us hear your burning questions.
Minnesota Weather: Thunderstorms In Metro Before Temperatures Drop
Many parts of Minnesota will see rainfall Wednesday, and the precipitation will precede a plunge in temperatures.
Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To Week Before Cooldown Comes
After midweek, temperatures will hover in the low 50s for a few days.
Minnesota Weather: Gorgeous Fall Weather On #Top10WxDay
Sunday is a #Top10WxDay, and a perfect day to see the fall colors!
Minnesota Weather: October Tornadoes Might Have Touched Down In Western Minnesota
Storms are moving into western Minnesota, prompting tornado warnings.
Minnesota Weather: System Moving Through State Brings Rain, Wind Gusts
Showers are moving northeast through Minnesota Wednesday, bringing rainfall and wind gusts to much of the state.
Gophers' Seasoned Line In Peak Form With Maryland Up Next
The guys up front for the Gophers have found a groove at just the right time, as several of them enter the final stretch of their unglamorous, unforgettable experience as blockers in the Big Ten.
SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry Hartstein
The Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.
'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More Games
CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.
Anthony Edwards Energizes Wolves In Opening 124-106 Win Over Rockets
Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his nascent career with 29 points in 31 minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets to start the season on Wednesday.
'Survivor 41' Episode 5 Recap: Trust Carries You To The End
This new season of 'Survivor' just gets more intense by the week! Did you miss this week's episode? Here's how it all went down...
'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More Games
CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.
Paula Newsome On Playing Max Roby On 'CSI: Vegas': 'It's An Amazing Opportunity'
'CSI: Vegas' star Paula Newsome discusses her role as Max Roby.
'Adele One Night Only' Comes To CBS On Sunday, November 14th
CBS presents 'Adele One Night Only' on Sunday, November 14th.
Marcel Spears Says 'It's Still Not Real' Getting To Work With Tichina Arnold On 'The Neighborhood'
'The Neighborhood's Marcel Spears discusses a brand new episode tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
David Boreanaz On 'SEAL Team' Becoming A Paramount+ Original: 'Get To Invest In Some Deeper Subject Matters, You Really Get The Plus Aspect Of It'
David Boreanaz discusses season 5 of 'SEAL Team' coming to Paramount+.
Good Question
With Natural Gas Prices Rising, What Are Efficient Ways To Keep Out The Cold?
It won't be long before many Twin Cities homeowners feel the chill of freezing temperatures at night. That likely means heating systems will be cranked.
How Are Wild Turkeys Able To Thrive In The Twin Cities?
If a turkey is becoming a problem around your home, the DNR advises you to make loud noises and make yourself look bigger, similar to how you’d react to a bear.
Good Question: How Do They Make It Snow Inside U.S. Bank Stadium?
It is not lost on the Vikings that the last time it snowed inside a Vikings stadium was a disaster. In 2010, the Metrodome collapsed under the weight of 17 inches of snow.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Noor Gets Nearly 5 Years For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond Shooting
October 21, 2021 at 11:15 am