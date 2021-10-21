The Saint Paul Farmers’ Market will host two weekends of free Halloween happenings, starting October 23-24 at the Lowertown location with a Pumpkin Decorating Station and then October 30-31 all market locations will host Trick-or-Treating festivities for kids. They shared these pumpkin recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Pumpkin-Ginger Bread
Ingredients
Cooking spray
1 1⁄2 cup white sugar
1 1⁄2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 cup applesauce
3 eggs
2 cups of pumpkin puree
2⁄3 cup water
1⁄3 cup grated ginger
3 1⁄2 cups whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease four 8×4- inch loaf pans lightly with cooking spray.
Step 2: Combine white sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, and egg whites in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add pumpkin puree, water, chopped ginger, and grated ginger; beat until well blended.
Step 3: Mix whole wheat flour, baking soda, salt, ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and baking powder together in a bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture and beat until well blended. Divide batter among loaf pans.
Step 4: Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.
Pumpkin Soup with Apple and Ginger
Ingredients
2 (1 pound) sugar pumpkins, halved and seeded
1 tablespoon olive oil, or more as needed
2 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 half-inch of piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 apple, peeled and cut into cubes
3 cups chicken (or veggie) broth, or more as needed
1 tablespoon maple syrup
ground white pepper to taste
salt to taste
3/4 cup water, or to taste
1⁄2 cup heavy cream (Optional)
Directions
Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2 Brush pumpkin flesh with olive oil. Place pumpkins face down on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 3 Bake in the preheated oven until pumpkins are easily pierced with a fork, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool for 10 minutes, and peel away skin. Set pumpkins aside.
Step 4 Melt butter in a large pot over low heat. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add apple and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and mix in pumpkins. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until apple is soft, 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 5 Puree soup using an immersion blender. Season with maple syrup, white pepper, and salt.
Step 6 Add water and cream and heat until soup is hot, but not boiling. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients
1 medium sugar pumpkin
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Cut pumpkin into small manageable pieces and clean out pith and seeds.
Step 3: Place cut pumpkin skin side up in a large roasting pan. Add 1/4 inch of water and bake uncovered for 1 hour or until tender. Remove from oven and allow pumpkin to cool.
Step 4: When cooled, cut away skin and mash or puree. Use in any recipe that calls for canned pureed pumpkin.