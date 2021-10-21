The Saint Paul Farmers’ Market will host two weekends of free Halloween happenings, starting October 23-24 at the Lowertown location with a Pumpkin Decorating Station and then October 30-31 all market locations will host Trick-or-Treating festivities for kids. They shared these pumpkin recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Pumpkin-Ginger Bread

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 1⁄2 cup white sugar

1 1⁄2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 cup applesauce

3 eggs

2 cups of pumpkin puree

2⁄3 cup water

1⁄3 cup grated ginger

3 1⁄2 cups whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease four 8×4- inch loaf pans lightly with cooking spray.

Step 2: Combine white sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, and egg whites in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add pumpkin puree, water, chopped ginger, and grated ginger; beat until well blended.

Step 3: Mix whole wheat flour, baking soda, salt, ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and baking powder together in a bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture and beat until well blended. Divide batter among loaf pans.

Step 4: Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.

Pumpkin Soup with Apple and Ginger

Ingredients

2 (1 pound) sugar pumpkins, halved and seeded

1 tablespoon olive oil, or more as needed

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 half-inch of piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 apple, peeled and cut into cubes

3 cups chicken (or veggie) broth, or more as needed

1 tablespoon maple syrup

ground white pepper to taste

salt to taste

3/4 cup water, or to taste

1⁄2 cup heavy cream (Optional)

Directions

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 Brush pumpkin flesh with olive oil. Place pumpkins face down on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 3 Bake in the preheated oven until pumpkins are easily pierced with a fork, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool for 10 minutes, and peel away skin. Set pumpkins aside.

Step 4 Melt butter in a large pot over low heat. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add apple and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and mix in pumpkins. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until apple is soft, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 5 Puree soup using an immersion blender. Season with maple syrup, white pepper, and salt.

Step 6 Add water and cream and heat until soup is hot, but not boiling. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Pumpkin Puree

Ingredients

1 medium sugar pumpkin

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.

Step 2: Cut pumpkin into small manageable pieces and clean out pith and seeds.

Step 3: Place cut pumpkin skin side up in a large roasting pan. Add 1/4 inch of water and bake uncovered for 1 hour or until tender. Remove from oven and allow pumpkin to cool.

Step 4: When cooled, cut away skin and mash or puree. Use in any recipe that calls for canned pureed pumpkin.