By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An alert at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus warns students that a man attempted to record people as they showered in a dormitory.

According to the university’s alert page, the latest incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in Frontier Hall. The victim reported that they saw a cell phone that was mint green in color with a clear case.

About a week ago, a similar incident was also reported in the same dormitory. The victim in that case described the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt with neon green writing, red underwear, and black loose-fitting jeans.

Surveillance video showed someone with a similar description walking early Thursday morning in Comstock Hall, which is a few blocks west of Frontier Hall on the East Bank campus.

Anyone on campus who experiences a similar incident is asked to call 911.