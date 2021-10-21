MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An alert at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus warns students that a man attempted to record people as they showered in a dormitory.
According to the university’s alert page, the latest incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in Frontier Hall. The victim reported that they saw a cell phone that was mint green in color with a clear case.
About a week ago, a similar incident was also reported in the same dormitory. The victim in that case described the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt with neon green writing, red underwear, and black loose-fitting jeans.
Surveillance video showed someone with a similar description walking early Thursday morning in Comstock Hall, which is a few blocks west of Frontier Hall on the East Bank campus.
Anyone on campus who experiences a similar incident is asked to call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods
- ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms
- 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions