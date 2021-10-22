CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Robbery, University Of Minnesota, University Of Minnesota Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities say a person was robbed Friday afternoon near campus by a suspect wielding a screwdriver.

According to a campus alert bulletin, the robbery happened around 3:20 p.m. near the West Bank, close to the intersection of Cedar and Riverside avenues. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the robbery.