CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Booster Shot, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:

  • 65 years and older;
  • Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;
  • Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;
  • Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings.
READ MORE: University of Minnesota Will Require Proof Of Vaccination For Employees

All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get the booster shot at least two months after their first shot. 

Officials also authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — regardless of what product they received for their first shot.

READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Was Over 90% Effective In Trials, Appears Safe (CBS News)

“Federal authorization of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses means more Minnesotans will be able to maximize their protection against COVID-19,” Walz said.

For those seeking a booster shot, click here to find a provider to schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 22 More Deaths, Though New Cases Appear To Be Trending Down