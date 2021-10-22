MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:
- 65 years and older;
- Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;
- Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;
- Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings.
All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get the booster shot at least two months after their first shot.
Officials also authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — regardless of what product they received for their first shot.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Was Over 90% Effective In Trials, Appears Safe (CBS News)
“Federal authorization of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses means more Minnesotans will be able to maximize their protection against COVID-19,” Walz said.
For those seeking a booster shot, click here to find a provider to schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic.
