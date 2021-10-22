MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a child over the course of six years.
Kory Paul Lussier, 25, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said.
According to court documents, between August of 2014 and August of 2020, Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl between the ages of seven and 13 years old.
Lussier’s sentencing date has yet to be set.
